Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives $236.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Fiverr International stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.18. The stock had a trading volume of 596,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,318. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.98 and a beta of 2.00. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

