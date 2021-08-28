FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Purchases $24,009.60 in Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin bought 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $24,009.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Howard Dvorkin bought 746 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $2,111.18.

On Monday, June 21st, Howard Dvorkin purchased 400 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $1,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 300 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $489.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Howard Dvorkin bought 53,005 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $145,763.75.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Howard Dvorkin bought 9,166 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $23,831.60.

On Friday, May 28th, Howard Dvorkin bought 41,757 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $111,491.19.

Shares of FPAY opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 million, a P/E ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.29. FlexShopper, Inc. has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $30.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FlexShopper, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in FlexShopper during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShopper during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShopper during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FlexShopper by 50.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShopper during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 18.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FPAY shares. TheStreet raised FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

