Footballcoin Price Tops $0.0122 on Top Exchanges (XFC)

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Footballcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Footballcoin has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Footballcoin has a market cap of $4.57 million and $1,112.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Footballcoin

XFC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin . Footballcoin’s official website is www.footballcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FootballCoin allows users to act like a real manager, predicting player form, match outcomes, ability development and rewarding managers for their results. Building a fantasy team will have users choosing from the available list of professional players. XFCCOIN is the registered currency for the FootballCoin economy. XFCCOIN is a digital token that functions using the blockchain infrastructure of Bitcoin. “

Footballcoin Coin Trading

