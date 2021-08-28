Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys 10,000 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

FGEN stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FGEN shares. Cowen decreased their price target on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

