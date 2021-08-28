Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Invests $205,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

