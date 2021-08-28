Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 5,000 Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CALA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,474,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,670,000 after acquiring an additional 806,323 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 151.0% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 100,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 60,348 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 44.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 53,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of CALA opened at $2.40 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

