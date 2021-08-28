Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 29.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,640 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,692,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $870,890,000 after acquiring an additional 969,125 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $617,140,000 after acquiring an additional 713,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,289,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,344,000 after acquiring an additional 681,334 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,805,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,983,592. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

