FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Gap Up to $57.30

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.30, but opened at $60.88. FRP shares last traded at $60.88, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $545.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.12.

Get FRP alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in FRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FRP by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 30,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FRP by 13.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FRP by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,837,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FRP by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.