Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Down 58.9% in August

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the July 29th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho upgraded Fujitsu from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. downgraded Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fujitsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FJTSY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.09. Fujitsu has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

