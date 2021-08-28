FY2021 Earnings Forecast for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Issued By Cormark (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.97 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.04. Cormark also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

