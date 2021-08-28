FY2021 EPS Estimates for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Lowered by SVB Leerink

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Twist Bioscience in a report issued on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.13) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.06). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $111.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 0.72. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.28.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS.

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $485,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total transaction of $282,737.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,812.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,632 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,906 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

