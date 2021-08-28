FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Olympus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olympus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of OCPNY stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Olympus has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

