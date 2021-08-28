Gates Industrial’s (GTES) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.84. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,577,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,793,000 after purchasing an additional 267,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,753,000 after purchasing an additional 925,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,321,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,087,000 after purchasing an additional 122,805 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,127,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,581,000 after purchasing an additional 63,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,263 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

