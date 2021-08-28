Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Pivotal Research

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) had its price target hoisted by Pivotal Research from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Genesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $980.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.24. Genesco has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $67.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.66.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Genesco during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 127.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 860.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.