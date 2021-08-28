Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) fell 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $13.09. 903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 347,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Genetron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Genetron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genetron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genetron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genetron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

