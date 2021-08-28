George Frederick Fink Acquires 5,000 Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,305,137 shares in the company, valued at C$19,373,116.50.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, George Frederick Fink purchased 3,500 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,767.80.

On Tuesday, August 17th, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,512.00.

On Friday, August 13th, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,926.00.

On Monday, July 26th, George Frederick Fink bought 4,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,828.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, George Frederick Fink bought 2,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,980.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,641.00.

On Friday, June 4th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,300 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,522.77.

BNE stock opened at C$4.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.30. The firm has a market cap of C$162.90 million and a PE ratio of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$6.06.

BNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reaffirmed a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.31.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

