Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

GNGBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Monday, July 19th. AlphaValue raised shares of Getinge from a reduce rating to a buy rating and set a $41.32 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Getinge in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Pareto Securities cut shares of Getinge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.16.

Shares of GNGBY stock opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.89. Getinge has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $782.47 million for the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. On average, analysts expect that Getinge will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Getinge

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

