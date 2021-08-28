Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 38,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 876,376 shares.The stock last traded at $68.60 and had previously closed at $69.50.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.37.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,770,000. Finally, One01 Capital LP acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.