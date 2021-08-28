Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Gap Down to $20.18

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.18, but opened at $19.61. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $19.78, with a volume of 719 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Global Ship Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $751.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth $3,031,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3,858.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 223,968 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth $6,798,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 267.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.