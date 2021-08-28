Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Facebook by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,029,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $303,269,000 after buying an additional 225,420 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,025,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $8.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $372.63. 11,219,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,715,779. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $355.07.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.