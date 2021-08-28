Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 2,646 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

UNP stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.43. 1,944,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,287. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

