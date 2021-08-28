Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 977 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,935,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,470,088. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

