Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Update

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 901,500 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the July 29th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,514,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of QYLD opened at $22.96 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

