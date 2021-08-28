Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.59 million.Globant also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.580-$ EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. upgraded Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.00.

Globant stock traded up $4.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $319.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,656. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $321.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.61.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

