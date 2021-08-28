Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Update

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, an increase of 289.1% from the July 29th total of 47,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.33.

Separately, TheStreet raised Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, VP Scott Lefever sold 19,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $78,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 29.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 18.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 98,005 shares during the period. 11.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

