Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on September 15th

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Gran Colombia Gold stock opened at C$4.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$485.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.85. Gran Colombia Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.50 and a 52 week high of C$8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.46 to C$9.32 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, Director Serafino Iacono purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,244.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,661,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,997,425.72. Insiders have acquired 42,200 shares of company stock valued at $208,913 over the last 90 days.

Gran Colombia Gold Company Profile

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

