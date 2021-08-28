Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €24.00 ($28.24) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand City Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.68 ($29.04).

Shares of GYC opened at €23.34 ($27.46) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.94. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

