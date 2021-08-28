Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$92.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GRT.UN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$94.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$94.33.

TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$90.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$71.66 and a 52-week high of C$92.21. The company has a market cap of C$5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$86.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

