Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$92.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GRT.UN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$94.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$94.33.
TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$90.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$71.66 and a 52-week high of C$92.21. The company has a market cap of C$5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$86.25.
About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.
Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.