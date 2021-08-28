Graypoint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 30.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 56.7% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $192.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $105.65.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

