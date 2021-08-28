Graypoint LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 88.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565,600 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter valued at $67,584,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 77.4% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,053 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Vontier by 103.4% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,641 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Vontier by 15,627.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,547,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNT opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.55. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. Vontier’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.05%.

VNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

