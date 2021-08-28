Graypoint LLC Purchases New Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

NYSE PLD opened at $131.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.21. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $134.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

