Graypoint LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,117 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,186,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after acquiring an additional 625,234 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 580,305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 171,170.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,302,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,609,000 after buying an additional 3,300,160 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 728,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

