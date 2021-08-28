GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 29,672 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 29,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,026 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 897.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,472 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $18,891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,473,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 402,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $90,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,152,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock worth $543,529,613. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CG. TD Securities decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

CG stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.22.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.