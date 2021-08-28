GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 22,007 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth $4,616,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 120.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

CBSH stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.90.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.