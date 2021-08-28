GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.51 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Twilio by 5.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 10.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $492,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,951.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,016 shares of company stock worth $66,186,460 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $361.25 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

