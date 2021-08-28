GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) VP Ping Tak Wu Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) VP Ping Tak Wu sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $159,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
GSIT opened at $5.81 on Friday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $140.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.75.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 65.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%.
GSI Technology Company Profile
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
