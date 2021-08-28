GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) VP Ping Tak Wu Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) VP Ping Tak Wu sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $159,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GSIT opened at $5.81 on Friday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $140.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.75.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 65.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSIT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in GSI Technology by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in GSI Technology by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 154,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GSI Technology during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in GSI Technology by 45.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in GSI Technology by 44.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

