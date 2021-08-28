GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Short Interest Update

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the July 29th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,327,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GTXO remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,865. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02. GTX has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

About GTX

GTX Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of interrelated and complementary products and services. It offers a complete end to end solutions of hardware, middleware, apps, connectivity, and professional services that can track and monitor people or assets.

