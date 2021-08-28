Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Guidewire Software worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

GWRE stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $351,117.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

