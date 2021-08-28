Guy Lansdown Purchases 7,000 Shares of South32 Limited (ASX:S32) Stock

South32 Limited (ASX:S32) insider Guy Lansdown purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$10.01 ($7.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,070.00 ($50,050.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.0758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from South32’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 2.73%. South32’s payout ratio is currently -93.75%.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

