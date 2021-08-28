H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HNNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

HNNMY opened at $3.94 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.39.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.13%. Research analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

