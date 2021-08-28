Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Short Interest Update

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 545,500 shares, an increase of 243.7% from the July 29th total of 158,700 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 694,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories by 1,326.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Jaffe Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ HJLI opened at $7.66 on Friday. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.