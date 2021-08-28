Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 25,748 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,748 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Incyte by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Incyte by 525.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on INCY. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INCY stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $71.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.99.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

