Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 123,500 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 123,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primavera Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in XPeng during the first quarter valued at $640,162,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,170 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in shares of XPeng by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,629,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of XPeng by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,233,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,117,000 after purchasing an additional 448,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of XPeng by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,329,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,073,000 after purchasing an additional 76,390 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPEV. Citigroup lifted their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, lifted their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

XPeng stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.86. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

