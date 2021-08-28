Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Carvana were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carvana by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Carvana by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.04.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.54, for a total value of $42,553.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,324,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.71, for a total value of $13,835,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,620,082 shares of company stock valued at $513,387,945. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $337.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of -288.48 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

