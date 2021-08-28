Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,208,000 after buying an additional 3,480,167 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,996,000 after buying an additional 3,880,520 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,880,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,162,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,788,000 after buying an additional 4,397,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,627,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,768,000 after buying an additional 4,040,667 shares in the last quarter. 29.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

NYSE TME opened at $8.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

