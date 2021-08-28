Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.980-$1.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HASI stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,677. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.77. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,514,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,733 shares of company stock worth $5,446,161. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.