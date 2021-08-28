Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

HPGLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HPGLY traded up $5.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.35. 3,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.22. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $133.50.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

