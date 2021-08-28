Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend by 69.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

NYSE:HOG opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.42. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harley-Davidson stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Harley-Davidson worth $47,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.97.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.