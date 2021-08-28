Head to Head Comparison: Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) vs. Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF)

Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) and Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Avalon Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Avalon Advanced Materials and Wealth Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and Wealth Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Advanced Materials -69,436.36% -3.99% -3.82% Wealth Minerals N/A -19.11% -16.99%

Volatility and Risk

Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wealth Minerals has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and Wealth Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Advanced Materials $100,000.00 346.90 -$3.99 million N/A N/A Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$3.97 million N/A N/A

Wealth Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avalon Advanced Materials.

Summary

Avalon Advanced Materials beats Wealth Minerals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium. It focuses on the Nechalacho project, which comprises eight contiguous mining leases covering 5,786 hectares located at Thor Lake in the Mackenzie Mining District of the Northwest Territories; and the Separation Rapids Lithium project, which consists of 15 mineral claims and 1 mining claim lease covering an area of approximately 4,414 hectares located in the Paterson Lake Area of the Kenora Mining Division, Ontario, as well as owns royalty interests in 2 exploration projects. The company was formerly known as Avalon Rare Metals Inc. and changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. in February 2016. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It primarily holds interest in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

