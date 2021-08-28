Head to Head Comparison: Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) vs. Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -61.18% -51.72% Occidental Petroleum -26.10% -10.45% -1.16%

This table compares Sow Good and Occidental Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 60.20 -$5.32 million N/A N/A Occidental Petroleum $16.26 billion 1.47 -$14.83 billion ($3.91) -6.56

Sow Good has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Occidental Petroleum.

Volatility and Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sow Good and Occidental Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Occidental Petroleum 4 6 8 1 2.32

Occidental Petroleum has a consensus price target of $27.84, indicating a potential upside of 8.50%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than Sow Good.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Sow Good on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The Midstream and Marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

